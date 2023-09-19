Wellingborough care home's Macmillan coffee morning with the Mayor of Wellingborough
The Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Valerie Anslow to attend and community invited
Park House Care Home in Wellingborough will be holding a community coffee morning on Friday 29th September at 11am to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The Mayor of Wellingborough, Councillor Valerie Anslow will be attending.
Chef Wayne Woolman has been helping residents practice and perfect their bakes planned for the event and members of the local community are warmly invited to join the Mayor, residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.
Park House Care Home is located at 50 Park Road, Wellingborough, NN8 4QE.
No need to book, just turn up on the day.