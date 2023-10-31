News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Wellingborough Baby and Toddler Charity Event

Infant Aquatics are hosting a Baby and Toddler Charity Event on Saturday 4th November at the Vicarage Farm Community Centre, 36 Grafton Close, Wellingborough, NN8 5WA.
By Melanie HammondContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:42 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Come along to see what's going on locally for your little ones, we have over 16 local businesses who are happy to meet and share their services.

Enjoy free face painting, a raffle with some great prizes and much more.

Free entry, easy parking and refreshments.

Related topics:Wellingborough