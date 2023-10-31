Wellingborough Baby and Toddler Charity Event
Infant Aquatics are hosting a Baby and Toddler Charity Event on Saturday 4th November at the Vicarage Farm Community Centre, 36 Grafton Close, Wellingborough, NN8 5WA.
Come along to see what's going on locally for your little ones, we have over 16 local businesses who are happy to meet and share their services.
Enjoy free face painting, a raffle with some great prizes and much more.
Free entry, easy parking and refreshments.