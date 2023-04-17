News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Wellingborough am-dram group set for first full-length production since 2020

Tickets are on sale

By Jane LindleyContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
The event posterThe event poster
The event poster

Wellingborough Co-operative Amateur Dramatic Society (WCADS) will be treading the boards of the Star Hall in Finedon at the end of this month.

They will be performing Peter Gordon’s comedy Third Week in August, set on a caravan site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is WCADS’s first full-length production since February 2020, debut directed by Alexis Spillane, and including some familiar and new faces in the cast.

The performance dates are April 27-29 at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Most Popular

Tickets at £11 can be purchased online via TryBooking.com and searching for Third Week in August.

Related topics:TicketsWellingboroughFinedon