Wellingborough am-dram group set for first full-length production since 2020

The event poster

Wellingborough Co-operative Amateur Dramatic Society (WCADS) will be treading the boards of the Star Hall in Finedon at the end of this month.

They will be performing Peter Gordon’s comedy Third Week in August, set on a caravan site.

This is WCADS’s first full-length production since February 2020, debut directed by Alexis Spillane, and including some familiar and new faces in the cast.

The performance dates are April 27-29 at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.