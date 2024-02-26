Wedding Showcase at Harrowden Hall/Wellingborough Golf Club
We are delighted to be hosting a wedding showcase at the beautiful Harrowden Hall on Sunday 3rd March 2024 at 11am.
This free to attend event is be hosted by Perfectly Matched Wedding Showcase.
Tickets available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pm-styling/t-avdjxej
Whether you are looking for an intimate ceremony for just close family and friends, an outdoor wedding in the pretty secret garden, or a larger ceremony, then Harrowden Hall is the perfect venue!
There will also be a selection of hand picked, local suppliers, including dresses, jewellery, styling, entertainment and music, ready to help you bring your day to life.
Come and join us for a glass of fizz and receive a free goody bag for each couple.
We look forward to seeing you there.