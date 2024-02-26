Wedding Showcase at Harrowden Hall/Wellingborough Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are delighted to be hosting a wedding showcase at the beautiful Harrowden Hall on Sunday 3rd March 2024 at 11am.

This free to attend event is be hosted by Perfectly Matched Wedding Showcase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pm-styling/t-avdjxej

Harrowden Hall

Whether you are looking for an intimate ceremony for just close family and friends, an outdoor wedding in the pretty secret garden, or a larger ceremony, then Harrowden Hall is the perfect venue!

There will also be a selection of hand picked, local suppliers, including dresses, jewellery, styling, entertainment and music, ready to help you bring your day to life.

Come and join us for a glass of fizz and receive a free goody bag for each couple.