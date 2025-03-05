Warhol returns to Milton Keynes!

MK Gallery is delighted to present Andy Warhol: Portrait of America, an Artist Rooms Partnership Exhibition with Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, opening Saturday 15 March 2025.

Almost 25 years since Andy Warhol: Cars was shown in 2001, MK Gallery is set to exhibit the seminal pop artist’s work once again in Milton Keynes. This upcoming exhibition will be a survey of over 130 of Warhol’s most iconic artworks, including the renowned Marilyn series, and two paintings of British art duo Gilbert & George, who were the focus of MK Gallery’s inaugural exhibition in 1999.

Andy Warhol (1928-1987) was a leading figure in American Pop art. This exhibition of works from the 1950s – 80s includes early drawings, painted-silkscreens and photographic series featuring Warhol’s collaborations with artists, friends, filmmakers and celebrities. Images of Marilyn Monroe, Liz Taylor, and Warhol himself, feature alongside icons of American consumerism as well as symbols of the artist's fascination with mortality: guns, skulls and war.

Warhol’s fascination with celebrity and commercial culture produced some of the most recognisable images in 20th century art. Finding success living and working in 1950s New York as an illustrator for magazines, Warhol developed styles and techniques which propelled him to the centre of America’s cultural scene.

About Artist Rooms

Artist Rooms presents the work of international artists in solo exhibitions drawn from a national touring collection jointly owned by Tate and National Galleries of Scotland. Its programme reaches audiences across the UK and is developed through local partnerships.

The Artist Rooms national collection and programme is managed in partnership by Tate and National Galleries of Scotland with the support of Art Fund, Henry Moore Foundation and using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and Creative Scotland.