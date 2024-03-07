Walk on fire for Cransley Hospice Trust this June

Dare you take on the challenge of walking on a bed of burning hot coals? Conquer your fears at the second Cransley Hospice Trust Firewalk! Held in partnership with UK Firewalk, one of the leading Firewalk specialists at Kettering Rugby Club on Friday 7th June 2024.
You will gather with your fellow Fire-walkers for a safety briefing, watching as the fire goes from scorching flames to smouldering hot coals. Then, cheered on by onlookers, each participant in turn will step bravely out along the 15ft journey to the end of the Firewalk, where there will be the opportunity to toast your victory with celebratory drinks from the paid bar with your friends and family.

Not only will you proudly accomplish this once-in-a-lifetime challenge, but you will also be raising money to fund essential hospice care and support services in North Northamptonshire. There simply is no better way to spend a Friday night!

Secure your place today for just £20, when you pledge to fundraise £200 for Cransley Hospice Trust. Alternatively, choose to purchase your place for £50, with no further obligation to fundraise. Participants must be 11 years old or over.

To register, simply visit the Cransley Hospice Trust website at:

www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/firewalk-2024

Are you thinking of getting together a group of colleagues, friends or family? There are group rates available too, simply email [email protected] to find out more and secure your places.

Places are limited, so act now to secure your place at this inspirational challenge event!

