Walk on fire for Cransley Hospice Trust this June!

You will gather with your fellow Fire-walkers for a safety briefing, watching as the fire goes from scorching flames to smouldering hot coals. Then, cheered on by onlookers, each participant in turn will step bravely out along the 15ft journey to the end of the Firewalk, where there will be the opportunity to toast your victory with celebratory drinks from the paid bar with your friends and family.

Not only will you proudly accomplish this once-in-a-lifetime challenge, but you will also be raising money to fund essential hospice care and support services in North Northamptonshire. There simply is no better way to spend a Friday night!

Secure your place today for just £20, when you pledge to fundraise £200 for Cransley Hospice Trust. Alternatively, choose to purchase your place for £50, with no further obligation to fundraise. Participants must be 11 years old or over.

To register, simply visit the Cransley Hospice Trust website at:

Are you thinking of getting together a group of colleagues, friends or family? There are group rates available too, simply email [email protected] to find out more and secure your places.