Vue invites Northampton film fans to head back to 1999 this summer with nostalgic favourites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This summer Vue is turning back the clock to 1999 by screening seven iconic films from the 20th century’s final year.

This summer Vue is turning back the clock to 1999 by screening seven iconic films from the 20th century’s final year.

With mind-boggling sci-fis, classic teen comedies and animated favourites heading back to the big screen, there’s something to tickle everyone’s fancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of its time and spawning not one but three sequels, The Matrix will be returning from 8 June. The brainchild of the Wachowskis, it’s hard to believe we were first introduced to Neo and his followers 25 years ago.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Another blockbuster (sand) storming back onto the big screen this summer is The Mummy. Arriving from 6 July, travel back to 1920s Egypt as English librarian Evie, her trickster brother Jonathan and hunky guide Rick accidentally unleash a curse which had been laid on the dead High Priest Imhotep for centuries.

Arguably one of the most quotable films in movie history, American Pie is also celebrating its 25th birthday this year. The ultimate teen movie, starring the iconic Jennifer Coolidge as Stiffler’s mum, will be gracing Vue from 19 July.

One for the family, Toy Story 2 will be flying back onto screens from 20 July. In Pixar’s classic sequel Buzz and his friends vow to rescue Woody, who finds himself stolen by a toy collector, only to discover the idea of immortality in a museum tempting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also returning to the big screen will be sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest (from 21 June) starring Sigourney Weaver, classic rom-com She’s All That (from 29 June) starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and action thriller Deep Blue Sea (from 26 July) starring Samuel L Jackson.

Toby Bradon, general manager at Vue UK & Ireland, said: “Here at Vue we pride ourselves on screening so much more than just blockbusters, as our latest Back on the Big Screen season shows. It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since these classic films were first released. We’re thrilled to be sharing them on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen.”

For more information or to book tickets visit www.myvue.com

Full listings

The Matrix – From 8 June

Galaxy Quest – From 21 June

She’s All That – From 29 June

The Mummy – From 6 July

American Pie – From 19 July

Toy Story 2 – From20 July