Visitors invited to ‘Keys in the Café’ at Stanwick Lakes

This February, Stanwick Lakes is bringing music to your Sundays with the launch of Keys in the Café—a series of live piano performances by the talented Lincoln Noel.

Known for his captivating performances blending theatre, jazz, and event music, Lincoln will fill the lakeside café with vibrant melodies, creating the perfect backdrop for a relaxing Sunday treat.

Starting Sunday, 2nd February, and select Sundays thereafter, including a special Mothering Sunday edition on 30th March, visitors can enjoy this unique experience from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Visitor Centre. Visitors are invited to dine in style with the café’s delicious menu offerings, including two-course roast dinners and classic afternoon teas.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director said: “We’re thrilled to bring such a special experience to our visitors this winter. Lincoln Noel’s incredible music will add a magical touch to your Sunday afternoons, and our menu is designed to complement the occasion perfectly. It’s the ultimate way to unwind with loved ones.”

Lincoln Noel is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London, where he trained under renowned mentors including Narine Arutiunian and the late Alexander Kelly, his illustrious career is filled with unforgettable highlights with performances in front of members of the Royal Family including His Royal Highness King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Diana Princess of Wales.

As a student, he made his professional debut at London’s Young Vic Theatre in Robeson – Song of Freedom and has since flourished as a Musical Director in London’s West End, on tour, and in repertory theatre, working on celebrated shows such as Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Adventures of Mr Toad, The Wizard of Oz, and Tappin’ Harlem.

Billie added: “With such a rich background, Lincoln brings a level of artistry that promises to elevate your Sundays at Stanwick Lakes. His performances are a soulful blend of theatre-inspired melodies, jazz classics, and light pop favourites that will make your winter afternoons truly special.”

Key Dates:

Sunday, 2nd February

Sunday, 16th February (Perfect for a post-Valentine’s celebration)

Sunday, 2nd March

Sunday, 30th March (Mother’s Day Special)

Spaces are limited, and a deposit is required at the time of booking.

To secure your spot, call or visit the Stanwick Lakes website. Once booked, the team will contact you to confirm your menu preferences.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

For more details visit the website and follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.