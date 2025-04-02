Visitors invited to enjoy an ‘egg-citing’ time at Stanwick Lakes this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Stanwick Lakes this Easter will find a range of ‘egg-citing’ activities on offer to occupy youngsters over the April break.

People are invited to embark on an adventurous ‘DetEGGtive Nature Trail’ and get hands-on with creative activities.

Offering an educational experience for all, the trail takes participants on a journey around Solstice Lake, where they can learn about different types of eggs, complete activity sheet challenges, and receive a prize at the end.

With no booking required, this self-led trail provides an excellent opportunity for children to explore the great outdoors while taking part in engaging species-spotting and counting challenges. The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes to one hour, making it a perfect addition to a spring day out at Stanwick Lakes.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes Trust Director, said: “Join us at Stanwick Lakes this Easter for a week of family-friendly activities and adventures. Our nature trail is a fantastic way for children to explore and learn in a beautiful setting, alongside a variety of other fun-filled activities.”

In addition to the nature trail, Stanwick Lakes offers a range of other family-friendly activities throughout the Easter holidays.

For those looking to get hands-on with creative activities, self-led Easter crafting sessions will be available at the visitor centre. Families can choose between making an origami chick or bunny, or a chick or rabbit rocker. These walk-in activities require no prior booking, and materials can be purchased at the welcome desk from just £1.

The outdoor play area, featuring a play tower, sand, and water play, will be open as usual for children to enjoy and pre-bookable ranger-led nature engagement activities will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 8 to 17.

These sessions include interactive experiences such as pond dipping and den building, allowing children to get closer to nature while learning valuable outdoor skills.

This Friday, April 4, Stanwick Lakes will host the Big Spring Clean Easter Litter-Pick from 1 pm – 3 pm in collaboration with the Nene Rivers Trust. A limited number of litter-picking kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who register to take part. As a thank-you, pre-registered participants will receive free parking on the day of the event. Those interested should email: [email protected].

For more information about all of the activities taking place this Easter, visit: https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/category/easter/