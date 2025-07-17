Visit Yiannimize's Motorshow

Yiannimize Motor show 2025

Family Fun Day & Motor Show rolls into Market Harborough this August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 16–17 | A Weekend of Fun, Food, and Fast Cars for the Whole Family

Get ready for two days of high-octane thrills and unforgettable family entertainment as the Family Fun Day & Motor Show returns on August 16th and 17th. The event promises something for everyone — from roaring engines to live performances and shopping galore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held over the course of a full weekend, the event will feature a large fun fair, live wrestling shows, and over 50 shopping stalls offering everything from crafts and gifts to food and fashion. A true celebration for car enthusiasts and families alike, the Motor Show will showcase a wide range of vehicles — including supercars, new models, and classic cars sure to turn heads.

over 250 super cars will be on display

Adding to the excitement, the local fire brigade will be on site with a live demonstration, offering an up-close look at their heroic work. Music lovers will also enjoy a superb fanfare performance, adding energy and atmosphere to the event.

Organizers say the weekend is designed with all ages in mind, combining interactive attractions, food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment. “It’s about bringing the community together,” said one event spokesperson. “Whether you’re here for the cars, the rides, the food, or just a great day out — there’s something for everyone.”

Mark your calendars for August 16th and 17th, and get ready to enjoy a weekend packed with excitement, entertainment, and fun for the whole family.