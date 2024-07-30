Victims of hate crime in Northamptonshire can now explore hate trauma through a creative toolkit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People who have experienced and witnessed hate are invited to understand how to report and support the process.

Discover ways of developing resilience through creativity at free, drop in workshops. Safe environment! No judgement!

Northamptonshire Rights & Equality Council (NREC) Hate Crime Support recognises that people who are marginalised because of who they are, can live unaddressed hate experiences for significant time. However, the longer hate and discrimination are ignored, the deeper damage to personal well-being and community safety.

Even if people do find the courage to make a hate crime or incident report and the perpetrator receives judicial punishment, those who have been targeted continue to live with high anxiety, still anticipating the next incident to happen.

NREC seeks to advise communities and agencies about what and where to report and what to expect. As well as practical support, such as bridging communications between services and providing support information, personal recovery resources and tools are being developed to help feel prepared before, during and after reporting.

Knocks to confidence can be hard to express the experience in formal written and spoken language. So, NREC is planning long term programmes across the county that encourage different forms of expression.

The Creative Toolkit will consist of individual and group activities led by Northamptonshire artists, who all have their own observations of 'othering'.

Kezzabelle Amber, Marco Drillings and Chris Lowe will provide visual art materials and writing exercises to help process feelings and channel them positively. The aim is to build individual and community resilience to calling out and managing hate.

Supported by therapists, this space is dedicated to participants to depict their story, on their terms.

Saturdays 3 & 17 August 2024, 10.00am - 4.00pm @ St Thomas Centre, 1 Semilong Road, Northampton. NN2 6AG