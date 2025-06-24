Veterans’ Voice event provides opportunity for Veterans to share their views on Government services

Veterans will be making their voice heard at an event set up by Lee Barron, Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee has invited constituents including veterans, serving Armed Forces’ personnel and their families to share their views at the first of his Veterans’ Voice events.

The aim is to listen to what will make a difference to their lives and how this can help to shape the Government’s future plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Member of Parliament, I am standing side by side with veterans and their families.” Lee Barron MP said.

Lee Barron MP

“I am committed to fulfilling the important promises our society makes to those who serve. That is why I am hosting this important event so I can hear their experiences and understand what matters to them.”

The event will be held this Friday 27 June 2025 in the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency.

The Office for National Statistics have found that 1,850,000 people in England and Wales reported that they had previously served in the UK armed forces. There were 1.7 million households (7.0% of all households) with one or more persons who had served in the UK armed forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to figures from Census 2021, more than 4,000 veterans live in the constituency of Corby and East Northamptonshire.

Lee Barron MP

“As a Government I am encouraged at the progress we have made in our first year in office in serving those who have bravely served us.” Lee Barron MP continued.

“There is of course so much more to do” he said.

“That is why our veterans need to be at the heart of decision making.”

For any veteran interested in attending please visit leebarronmp.com/veterans-voice and complete the form requesting your name and email address.

A member of Lee Barron MP’s team will then be in touch.