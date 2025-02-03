Vamos Theatre’s award-winning production exploring life with ADHD comes to Corby

Vamos Theatre, the UK’s leading full mask theatre company, is bringing Boy on the Roof to The Core at Corby Cube on Thu 13 February.

Named as one of The Stage’s Top 50 Shows of 2024, Boy on the Roof was also a winner of an Offcom Award for its performances at MimeLondon 2024. The production was originally created through Community Conversations across the UK, with the company spending a year learning from people’s personal experiences of ADHD, in particular those of teenagers and parents.

Boy on the Roof is the story of an unlikely friendship between Liam, a teenage boy with ADHD, and his 91-year-old neighbour, Albert. Performed without words, it features a cast of three playing multiple parts - mask and physical theatre actors Angela Laverick and Emilie Largier, and Cirque du Soleil performer, Aron De Casmaker.

With full face masks especially made by Russell Dean of Strangeface, the production features a full-length score and sound design, innovative film projection and an inventive set. Fully visual, the production is accessible to deaf audiences without BSL interpretation.

In its original tour, The Stage gave Boy on the Roof a 5-star review describing the performance as “Exquisite”. The British Theatre Guide called the show, “Touching, funny, poignant, clever, impactful and technically flawless.” The production’s Offcom Award recognises the excellence of short-run productions in off West End London venues.

Rachael Savage, writer and director of Boy on the Roof, comments, “We’re delighted that Boy on the Roof is touring again in 2025, bringing the experiences of life as a teenager with ADHD to a wider public. We’re very proud of how the show explores both the challenges and the positives of ADHD, and the ways that film, sound and lighting tell stories and create worlds - I think our audiences will love how that works. We’re looking forward to visiting all the venues, old and new.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thecorecorby.com/vamos-theatre-present-boy-on-the-roof/