Vamos Theatre Lead Mask Theatre taster sessions at The Core at Corby Cube

Early career artists of all ages are invited to take part in an Elevate taster workshop, led by Vamos Theatre at The Core at Corby Cube on Sat 7 June.

This new programme from Vamos Theatre is designed to train and inspire early career artists who are interested in non-verbal, physical theatre making. Participants could be chosen to attend a free residency in September to further enhance their skills.

Elevate is built on the success of the company’s Emerging Artist scheme, and begins with a series of free full mask taster sessions, held across the country, which introduce early career artists to mask theatre, creating physical character and devising non-verbal theatre that connects and moves audiences.

From these nationwide taster workshops, Vamos Theatre selects a group of artists to attend a free residency in September 2025, an intensive training opportunity giving space to explore creative public performance. All Elevate graduates become part of the programme’s Alumni and are offered opportunities for further online and in-person training in the future.

Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full mask theatre company

To be part of Vamos Theatre’s Elevate, participants must be 18+ and can be either higher education graduates with at least one professional contract, an older performer or theatre maker who has just started to work professionally or a recent school leaver who is already working in the arts - all are welcome.

The taster workshops are open to all, and the company is particularly interested in working with artists from the global majority and those from low socio-economic backgrounds. Vamos Theatre also particularly welcomes d/Deaf artists.

Honor Hoskins, Vamos Theatre’s Creative Producer, comments, “We are really excited to be launching Elevate and to be able to offer early career artists support and skills in non-verbal, mask and physical theatre. Participants will get the chance to train with some inspirational artists and performers, make contacts in the industry and with their peers, and gain ongoing opportunities for further learning and earning going forward.”

For more information about Elevate and details of free taster workshops, visit: https://www.thecorecorby.com/getinvolved/creative-opportunities/vamos-theatre-elevate/