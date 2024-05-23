Uplifting and joyous musical Sister Act comes to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendi Peters and Landi Oshinowo head the cast in Sister Act The Musical, coming to Royal & Derngate in June.

The award-winning production of Sister Act The Musical comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 10 to Saturday 15 June, as part of its UK and Ireland tour, with a cast including Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Wendi Peters said, “I’m so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood’, getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I’m excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel good show!”

Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act. Photo by Mark Senior

Wendi Peters is best known for her role as the iconic Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV’s Coronation Street, as well as series regular Cook Jenkins in CBBC’s Hetty Feather. Alongside her screen work, her many stage credits include Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical, and national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, and Oh, What A Lovely War! Wendi was last seen in Northampton as the Wicked Queen in Royal & Derngate’s 2023 pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Landi Oshinowo’s theatre credits include Mrs Phelps in Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Light Princess at the National Theatre and Sister Act at the London Palladium.

Sister Act features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin and Enchanted).

Sister Act takes to the Derngate stage from Monday 10 to Saturday 15 June at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £22* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.