University students hosting charity Easter craft fair at Rushden Lakes

Hand Made for Hope Charity Easter Craft Fair

University students are holding an Easter craft fair at Rushden Lakes on Sunday (April 2) from 10am to 5pm.

The event, put on by those who go to the University of Northampton, hopes to raise money for a charity which helps people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including homelessness and mental health.

‘Handmade for Hope’ Organisers are hoping to raise a total of £2,000 for the Hope Centre, based in Northampton.

The student-run event will be the perfect Easter day out for the whole family whilst bringing together the local community and a variety of Northamptonshire businesses. Easter themed activities will also be taking place throughout the day.

Hope Staines, one of the students organising the event, said: "As we approach Easter, what better way to celebrate than by bringing the community together for a good cause?

"We are not only providing a fun and creative experience for families, but our charity Easter craft fair is also the perfect opportunity to support local businesses whilst raising vital funds for those in need. We are proud to support the Hope Centre and their efforts to provide vital services to the Northampton community."

Handmade craft stalls at the event will be selling goods such as cupcakes, sweets, brownies, soaps, wax melts, honeys and chlili jams. Other activities taking place include an egg word hunt, guess the name of the lamb, guess how many mini eggs in the jar and a tombola. The students will also be handing out colouring sheets for a colouring competition alongside an Easter bunny mascot.

The students have received much-appreciated support from the businesses based at Rushden Lakes. The businesses have provided tombola prizes to raise extra funds for the Hope Centre and will be displaying letters in their windows as part of the Easter Word Hunt. The hunt will involve finding seven letters in the shop and restaurant windows which will create a word. If participants guess the correct word, they will be rewarded with an Easter egg.

Hope added: “We chose Rushden Lakes as it is a very popular venue local to the university and we are also aware of the support it offers to the local community. This will be a fully local event due to the charity, businesses involved and venue all being based in Northamptonshire. It will promote everything that can be found in our local area whilst bringing the community together.”