Unicorn Live! comes to Northampton

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 11:56 BST
28th May 2026, two showings - 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 5pm

After the sell out success of Princess Live! Darling Productions UK are proud to announce a brand new show for 2026… Unicorn Live!

Harmony, Melody and Starlight are the best of unicorn friends… Join them as they use their magical unicorn powers to save the show and conjure up the magical fourth band member. Watch in amazement as they use the power of song and dance to create the band, Unicorn Live!

Featuring your favourite pop and musical theatre songs, dazzling costumes, and a real unicorn called Sparkle. This show is like no other and will be sure to entertain children of all ages.

Unicorn Live!placeholder image
Unicorn Live!

After every performance there is a free photo opportunity with Harmony, Melody and Starlight.

Let’s sing, dance and make kindness thrive - book your tickets now for Unicorn Live!

Tickets:- £12 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

