UK’s largest health research programme launching a new clinic in Kettering

Our Future Health, the UK’s largest health research programme, is offering appointments in Kettering this month, with 212 clinics in total across the UK.

The mobile clinic is open in the car park of the Tesco Extra on Carina Road in Kettering for people to book appointments to join the programme. The clinic closes on April 28.

All Our Future Health clinic locations can be viewed on an interactive map here.

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

An Our Future Health mobile clinic

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, you don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Even if you don’t live near an Our Future Health clinic, you can still be part of the programme. By signing up and completing the questionnaire, you’ll be providing researchers with valuable health information, such as ethnicity and family history of diseases, which is essential for building a better understanding of health in the UK.

Dr Raghib Ali, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer of Our Future Health, said: “Over 2.3 million people have already signed up to Our Future Health to help researchers make discoveries about diseases. We want everyone in the UK to have the chance to contribute to how we can better prevent and treat conditions like cancer, heart disease and stroke. I’d encourage everyone to get involved, especially if you’ve never done anything like this before.”

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.

New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.