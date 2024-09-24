u3a Charity Concert with Sound Sensation Choir this November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

u3a Kettering present a Charity Concert with Sound Sensation Choir. We are supporting both the Thomas's Fund and u3a Kettering charities.

Winterval Charity Concert, 1st November from 7.30pm at Christ The King Church, Deeble Road, Kettering, NN15 7AA

u3a is a UK-wide collection of 1000+ charities that provide the opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and learn for fun.

Make the most of life and join around 400,000 members exploring new ideas, skills and interests with your local u3a in Kettering.

Thomas's Fund is a Music Therapy charity for young children.

More details and tickets at: www.u3aKettering.co.uk