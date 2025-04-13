Two Burton Latimer & Kettering Slimming World Groups raise over £19,300 for Cancer Research UK with Clothing Throw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a heart-warming show of generosity, community spirit, and a shared commitment to making a difference, the Burton Latimer and Kettering Slimming World groups of Teresa Seaton, have done something truly incredible: they’ve collected a staggering 628 bags of clothing, raising £19,399 in support of Cancer Research UK.

The effort was part of Slimming World’s annual Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw, a campaign that not only encourages members to celebrate their weight loss by donating clothes that no longer fit, but also helps fund life-saving research into cancer. It's a win-win—members get to reflect on how far they’ve come, while their pre-loved items go on to support a cause that touches so many lives.

A Powerful Community Effort

Led by their passionate consultant, Teresa Seaton, and supported by committed members, the Burton Latimer and Kettering group came together with one clear mission: to give back. Week after week, members brought in bags filled with clothes, shoes, and accessories, knowing that each item could help fund vital research, early diagnosis, and better treatments for cancer patients.

The energy throughout the campaign was infectious. Group sessions were filled with stories—not just of weight loss, but of personal connections to the cause, of hope, and of gratitude. Many members donated in honour of loved ones, turning this into a deeply meaningful effort that extended far beyond slimming down.

More Than Just Clothes

What makes the Clothes Throw so powerful is the way it brings multiple goals into one: members feel proud of their journeys, Cancer Research UK gets vital support, and the wider community sees just how strong the Slimming World spirit is.

The Consultant from both groups expressed her pride in what’s been achieved. “It’s not just about the number on the scales,” she said. “It’s about coming together, supporting one another, and knowing that our progress can have an even bigger impact on the world around us.”

Thank You to Everyone Who Donated

Every single bag donated has played a part in this success. Whether you gave one item or twenty, your contribution has helped fund life-saving cancer research. And if you haven’t yet been part of a Slimming World group, this just shows the kind of supportive, community-driven environment they offer.

From everyone in the Burton Latimer and Kettering groups—thank you for helping us reach such an incredible total. Together, we’ve made a real difference.

