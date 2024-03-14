Toys with Northampton connection to be auctioned on Tuesday 19th March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corgi was launched in 1955 by Northampton-based Mettoy Company. From the 1930s, Mettoy made toys in Northampton; first at Stimpson Avenue, Harlestone Road and Stanley Road. The late Marcel R Van Kleemput joined the Mettoy Company in 1954. Van Kleemput became Chief Designer, responsible for designing Corgi Toys range including the millions-selling James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5 No. 261.

Over 250 Lots will be offered for sale, with original boxed Corgis from 1956 to 1973, from spun hubs to Whizzwheels including rarer examples. Most are offered as individual Lots, with auction estimates starting at £30-£50 each.

In total the auction will have over 500 Lots including Diecast cars, Model Railway, Lego, Warhammer and much more. Viewing will be available on Friday 15th March from 10am - 4pm and Monday 18th March 10am - 4pm at Griffin's Auctioneers Warwick showroom.

A Corgi Monte Carlo Rover 2000 - Lot 187 in the Auction