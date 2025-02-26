Towcester Wellbeing Show back this March focuses on sleep awareness
Perfectly timed to coincide with National Sleep Awareness Week, which runs from March 9 to 15, the event invites visitors to explore the connection between restful sleep and overall wellbeing.
Sleep is often overlooked as a cornerstone of good health, yet poor sleep can impact everything from mood to immunity. Visitors to the show, run by Deer Spirit Events, will have the chance to meet holistic therapists and wellbeing experts offering tailored advice and practical solutions to improve sleep quality. From tips on calming nighttime routines to natural remedies and therapies, these professionals are ready to help you rest better and live brighter.
The show also embraces a broader Spring wellbeing theme, focusing on essentials such as refreshing your energy, awakening your potential, relaxing your mind, and restoring balance in your life. This seasonal focus aligns perfectly with the renewal that comes with longer days and blossoming nature, making it the ideal time to reset your health goals.
The event features a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and self-help practitioners. These experts offer guidance on personal growth, mindfulness, and physical health, ensuring that visitors leave feeling inspired and empowered.
Shoppers will be delighted by the fantastic selection of magical gifts available from local retailers. From crystals and candles to uplifting home decor, these items are perfect for refreshing your living space and creating an atmosphere that supports your wellbeing.
Julie Fenn, organiser of Deer Spirit Events, invites everyone to experience this transformative day: “Join us at the Towcester Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show and step into a season of renewal, growth, and vibrant health. As nature awakens and blooms, Spring is the perfect time to renew your mind, body, and spirit.”
She adds that a key highlight of the show is the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share an interest in health and wellness. “Whether you’re attending to learn, relax, or simply explore, you’ll find a welcoming community ready to support your journey,” Julie says.
- Towcester Town Hall
- Saturday, March 15
- 11-5pm
- www.deerspirit.co.uk