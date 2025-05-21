Towcester Leisure Centre pilots non-contact RFU Rugby programme to bring more kids into the sport

Young People in Northampton can experience a fun introduction to rugby ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this Summer

2025 is THE year for Women’s Rugby, with back-to-back women’s international tournaments in the UK putting the spotlight on the incredible talent within the women’s game, and a chance to get more children interested in playing the sport.

With the 100-day countdown to the Women’s Rugby World Cup soon to start in England, Towcester Leisure Centre is harnessing the excitement and bringing rugby for all to its site, with a mission to get more 6-12-year-olds involved and playing the game. The new pilot programme “Try Together” will bring the RFU’s fully inclusive programme, T1 Rugby, to its centre for a Community Day in the World Cup host city of Northampton.

T1 Rugby is the first non-contact form of the game to include lineouts, scrums, kicking, and breakdowns, while remaining simple to play. T1 Rugby can be played by mixed-gender teams, and is designed to be a welcoming introduction to the game for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

The Try Together Community Day at Towcester Centre for Leisure in Northampton will take place on Friday 30th May from 9-3, with taster sessions and challenges for all ages and abilities. Local people can pre-book on each centre’s website or drop in on the day. SEN, adaptive and girls-only sessions will be available; more details on the centre websites. The days will run as follows.

Ben Lowe, RFU Player Experience Director,comments - “In line with our focus on getting more young people playing rugby, we recognise Leisure centres can play a pivotal role in broadening access to rugby, particularly within communities where opportunities to engage with the sport have historically been limited. The Try Together programme is another important step in inspiring future generations, fostering participation, and ensuring the continued growth and diversity of our game."

Glen Hall, Parkwood Leisure Managing Director, comments: “Having a positive impact on the community is a key focus for Parkwood Leisure. We are in a privileged position where we can offer access to physical activity and sports to a wide spectrum of the community, many who often won’t have the opportunity through other means. We are excited to work with the RFU and get the community involved in experiencing rugby, no matter what their age or skill level, this is really about fun and giving people an opportunity to get involved in a brilliant inclusive sport.”

To find out more about the Try Together programme and to get involved, visit https://www.leisurecentre.com/towcester-centre-for-leisure/kids-activities/t1-rugby.