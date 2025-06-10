Towcester Choral Society Summer Concert

TCS Summer Concert

Two Choirs - one great evening!

Make sure you’ve got your tickets in good time for the Towcester Choral Society’s summer concert on Saturday 28th June at 7.30pm in St Lawrence’s Church Towcester.

This concert will feature two choirs - our own TCS plus the renowned voices of the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir. Both choirs will be under the direction of Helen Swift and accompanied by Rowena Gibbons.

The Oxford Welsh Choir was formed in 1928 by Welshmen who had come to Oxford looking for work at William Morris’s car factory and Pressed Steel. Today the choir is more mixed but still very proud of its Welsh heritage. The choir sings in the traditional 4-part male voice style (1st & 2nd Tenor, Baritone and Bass) and about a third of the repertoire is in the Welsh language.

The programme for this wonderful evening will be a selection of songs from around the British Isles, and further afield. There’ll be songs old and new and we’ll be hoping for a delightfully warm summer’s evening in which to transport you all on a musical adventure! Your ticket price will, as always, include your programme and refreshments.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s

Please buy your tickets in advance from our online ticketing facility at http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/. (Please note our concerts can be oversubscribed, so we cannot guarantee that you will be able to obtain a ticket on the day)

It's going to be a fantastic evening, don't miss it!