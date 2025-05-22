Tony Stockwell, Psychic Medium at The Old Savoy
Remarkably compelling, amazingly detailed, and always humorous
The popular star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, Tony Stockwell has a long-established credibility as one of the top Intuitive Mediums. Tony demonstrates his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones with detailed messages frequently including names, dates, and locations and all delivered with emotion, sensitivity, and empathy. The evening may include psychometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.
Recent legislative guidelines insist that any Evening of Mediumship should be billed ‘for entertainment purposes’. Tony certainly uses his natural wit, showmanship, and Cockney charisma to entertain but more important, Mediumship has the potential to change someone’s life and instil in them a sense of peace, comfort, and purpose.
We hope that nobody can fail to come away untouched by the experience.
Tickets £27 per person
Book tickets: www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm