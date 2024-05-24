Tickets to Cransley Hospice Trust's Sparkle Walk are now on sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Secure your place NOW at Northamptonshire’s ONLY silent disco walk on Saturday 21st September 2024!

Kicking off from the party hub of the Newlands Shopping Centre, you’ll be invited to grab your headphones and set off on a 7.5km trek of fun, friendship, dancing and remembrance!

On the moonlit streets of Kettering, you’ll be pounding the pavements with your friends and family as you come together for a night to remember – and all while raising money for end of life care and support for those who need it in our community.

Watch out for the party zones! A chance to put your moves to the test at the silent disco stations, be entertained by local DJ’s and enjoy refreshments with your fellow walkers. Each party zone will be themed with a different decade to delight all ages, so whether 80’s, 90’s or 00’s are your thing there’ll be a chance to bust a move – you may even want to dress for your favourite era?

Sparkle Walk Tickets are on sale NOW!

Walking alongside friends means the miles will fly by, along with the opportunity to remember those that aren’t able to walk with us on the very special ‘Memory Avenue.’ What's more, if you raise sponsorship for your participation in the Sparkle Walk and manage to raise more than £50, you will be entitled to collect a very special Sparkle t-shirts to wear on the night as a thank you for your support of local hospice care!

As you cross the finish line you can dance the night away in the final silent disco zone of the night, by purchasing an exclusive ‘after party’ ticket.

Sarah Caldwell, Community Fundraiser – Events at Cransley Hospice Trust said:

“We’re so excited to be hitting the streets of Kettering with the incredible ‘Sparkle Walk!’ We know from our supporters how much they love coming together and walking together to remember those we have lost – but we also recognise that the people of Kettering want to have FUN on a Saturday night, and the silent disco element of our walk is sure to achieve just that!

Celebrate your loved ones together at the Sparkle Walk!

“We hope that as many people as possible will come together and join us on the 21st September, to raise essential funds for local hospice and end of life care, and have the time of their lives while they do so!”

At just £20 (excluding the ‘after party’) or £22 (inclusive of the ‘after party’) per person, including a special Sparkle Walk lanyard and event pass as well as an exclusive Sparkle Walk wristband, your silent disco experience and a whole host of hip shaking entertainment, tickets are expected to sell fast! What’s more, EARLY BIRD prices available for the first 100 walkers to secure their spot, at just £14.50 (excluding the ‘after party’) or £16.50 (inclusive of the ‘after party’) per person!