Tickets now on sale for the musical event of the year!

Join Cransley Hospice Trust on March 3rd 2024 at The Core at Corby Cube at 6pm, for an unforgettable evening filled with sensational performances as part of their new ‘Sing for Cransley’ event!

This is your chance to be part of an electrifying audience as incredible local supporters of the charity take to the stage, pouring their hearts into every note to impress the esteemed panel of judges.

Tik Tok sensation Mae Stephens! Singer and Songwriter, known best for her hit 'If We Ever Broke Up', Swing Singer and toastmaster extraordinaire Nigel Adaire and The Tenor's very own Joshua Daniels, award winning singer and choral director, form the exclusive celebrity judge panel and all three are excited to hear the musical talents of the North Northamptonshire community come alive LIVE on stage at The Corby Cube. Lucky ticket holders can also anticipate surprise performances from members of the panel throughout the night!

The ’Sing for Cransley’ competitors need your support! Not only will there be the judges award and the highest fundraiser award, but there'll be an audience vote too - so show them your support and get your tickets today!

Sing for Cransley at The Core at Corby Cube this March!

Your attendance at this unique event isn’t just about enjoying the music - it’s about making a difference. Your support contributes directly to enhancing end-of-life care and services at Cransley Hospice Trust. Every ticket purchased becomes a vital part of their mission.

Sarah Caldwell, Events Community Fundraiser at Cransley Hospice Trust commented; “We are so excited to be working on this very special event – which is set to be a spectacular night thanks to the commitment of new singing sensations in our local community and our incredible panel of judges! This looks set to be a night you don’t want to miss – so make sure you get your tickets while you can.”

Tickets are on sale now! Hurry, as spaces are limited. Purchase your tickets today and be part of an extraordinary night that combines music and the power to make a difference!