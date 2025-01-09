Tickets now on sale for Sing For Cransley! With live performances from the VIP judges

Performers at the 2024 ‘Sing for Cransley’ event.

The countdown is on! The brave and talented local acts signed up for Cransley Hospice Trust’s popular “Sing for Cransley” event are now rehearsing with their vocal coaches in preparation of pouring their hearts out at The Core at Corby Cube on Sunday 16th March 2025.

Tickets are on sale now from just £23.50 – can you be there to help cheer them on?

Ten local groups and individuals will each be performing a song from a ‘movie soundtrack’ LIVE on stage, ready to wow the audience and hoping to win the hearts of the panel of VIP judges. They need your support!

This year’s ‘Sing for Cransley’ audience will also be in for a huge treat, as they will be entertained not only by the local talents, but also by exclusive performances from each of the VIP judges. Tik Tok sensation Mae Stephens! Singer and Songwriter, known best for her hit 'If We Ever Broke Up', Swing Singer and toastmaster extraordinaire Nigel Adair and ‘The Tenor's’ very own Joshua Daniels, award winning singer and choral director, will all be taking to the stage during the show. It’s a night you really don’t want to miss!

Not only will there be the judges choice award and the highest fundraiser award, but there'll be an audience vote too - so show them your support and get your tickets today!

Your participation will help raise essential funds for Cransley Hospice Trust to support and develop modern hospice care and services for people with a life-limiting illness and their families in our community... because every moment matters.

So what are you waiting for! BOOK NOW to secure the best seats in the house! www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/mamma-mia-dine-delight