Thrapston sailing club has its annual Open Day on May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last year the club has noticed a good increase in public interest in sailing, with several families joining and the Youth Group doing very well.

From 11am to 4pm everybody is welcome at the Open Day and there are several ways of getting people on the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free ‘taster sessions’ in sailing dinghies and keelboats will be available for adults and juniors, with buoyancy aids provided (weather and visitors’ physical fitness permitting).

Boats are on display at the Open Day.

Round trips in a motor boat are also on offer for a small charge.

For those visitors who wish to stay on dry land boats will be on show and experienced sailors on hand to give advice and explain the free lend-a-boat scheme for new members.

You can also book an RYA Sailing Course with the club's own training team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a special feature is the Viking Group, which is based at the club. The Vikings will set up camp once again and offer ‘Nordic’ activities in part of the compound, presenting stalls and its replica Viking longboat.

Free trial sessions are available on the day.

Parking and entry are free.

Refreshments can be bought from the galley and there is even a licensed bar.

The Open Day at MNSC is part of the national ‘Discover Sailing’ campaign organised by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA).