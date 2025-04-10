Jamie W. Hall will lead a masterclass for local singers.

The inaugural Thrapston Festival of Voice is taking place from 30th May - 1st June 2025, and will feature a number of concerts and events for singers and song enthusiasts.

The events will be taking place at St. James’ Church and The Way Station Brewery, both in the North Northamptonshire market town of Thrapston, with the primary objective of immersing the local community in a weekend of high quality music making.

It is well documented that singing has many health benefits, both physical and mental, and so we’re delighted that as well as offering performances from exceptional local professional and amateur artists there will be several opportunities for members of the community to take part.

We are thrilled to start the weekend with on Friday evening with the award-winning Kettering based ladies choir The Decibelles, along with their charismatic conductor Joshua Daniel (a.k.a. “The Tenor”).

The Decibelles

On Saturday lunchtime we are excited to welcome Jamie W. Hall, professional baritone and member of The BBC Singers, to lead a singing masterclass for local talent of all genres and abilities, and in the evening the six exquisite voices of ARDEA Consort will lead us on a journey through vocal music from the last 500 years.

Sunday afternoon will see Thrapston Plaza Opera take on an ambitious programme of Beethoven, including his Mass in C for chorus and orchestra (including Timpani!), and we wrap up the weekend over at The Way Station with the exceptionally soulful voice of Rebecca Cole and acoustic guitar.

With something for everyone, and with tickets to most events priced at only £10 (plus booking fee when booked in advance. £12 on the door.) we hope to welcome many music enthusiasts from the surrounding area and further afield.

In addition, we warmly invite potential masterclass participants and anyone who would like to sing in the chorus with Thrapston Plaza Opera to register their interest by emailing [email protected].

You can find all information, including how to book tickets and links to our social media pages, at www.thrapstonfov.com

