Theatre fans rejoice, new productions take centre stage at Vue Northampton this February

Experience Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake from the front row

Theatre lovers can catch the latest shows on and off West End at Vue Northampton this February.

Theatre fans rejoice, as not one but three stage productions are coming to Vue Northampton this February.

Arriving on Wednesday (5 February) is the critically acclaimed Macbeth, starring David Tenant and Cush Jumbo. Filmed at the Donmar Warehouse in London, especially for the big screen, this tragic tale of love, murder and power combines unsettling intimacy and brutal action at breakneck speed. Directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V), the immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking, are we ever really responsible for our actions.

Another Max Webster production arriving at Vue later this month (20 February) is NT Live: The Importance of Being Earnest. Working with Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education), Webster reimagines Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated work. Follow Jack who, assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Finally, from the Royal Ballet and Opera, Swan Lake will be gliding onto screens from 27 February, in which Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting, only for one of the birds to turn into a beautiful woman, Odette. Immediately enraptured by the beauty, Von Rothbart, arbiter of Odette's curse, tricks the prince into declaring his love for the identical Odile and thus breaking his vow to Odette. Doomed to remain a swan forever, Odette has but one way to break the sorcerer's spell…

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue Northampton, said: “We’re thrilled to be sharing four fantastic and varied theatrical performances this February, showcasing the very best of British talent. For theatre lovers hoping to chase away the winter chill this February, Vue is the place to be.”

To find out more visit www.myvue.com/big-screen-events