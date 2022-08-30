Win tickets to see Trainspotting Live at the Corby Cube

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainspotting Live

Trainspotting is the story of Mark Renton and his friends, living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the 80s.

Trainspotting Live is a punchy, immersive production that recaptures the passion and controversy of the famous novel and globally successful film, to create a compelling and unforgettable live experience.

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, Scottish company In Your Face Theatre’s cast have created a snappy and vibrant affirmation of the power and humour of the piece.

Now it returns to Corby following a sell-out run in 2019.

Trainspotting Live is the play that author of the original novel Irvine Welsh called ‘The best way to experience Trainspotting’ and NME called ‘A big fat hit.’

Trainspotting Live takes place at The Core at Corby Cube from Tuesday, September 6, to Saturday, September 10.

Tickets start from £24; for more information and to book tickets go to www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470. This show is for suitable for ages 16 and above.

Warning: This immersive production contains nudity, strong language, sex, violence, drug/needle use.