Win tickets to see Trainspotting Live at the Corby Cube
We’ve teamed up with The Core at Corby Cube to offer a pair of tickets to see Trainspotting Live – a no-holds-barred, ticket to a ride you won’t soon forget, including the notorious ‘Worst Toilet in Scotland’ scene!
Trainspotting is the story of Mark Renton and his friends, living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the 80s.
Trainspotting Live is a punchy, immersive production that recaptures the passion and controversy of the famous novel and globally successful film, to create a compelling and unforgettable live experience.
Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, Scottish company In Your Face Theatre’s cast have created a snappy and vibrant affirmation of the power and humour of the piece.
Now it returns to Corby following a sell-out run in 2019.
Trainspotting Live is the play that author of the original novel Irvine Welsh called ‘The best way to experience Trainspotting’ and NME called ‘A big fat hit.’
Choose life. Choose to enter this competition to win tickets to Trainspotting Live at 8pm on Tuesday, September 6.
To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to the show, just answer the following question:
Who is the author of the original Trainspotting novel?
Send your answer, together with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, September 2.
Trainspotting Live takes place at The Core at Corby Cube from Tuesday, September 6, to Saturday, September 10.
Tickets start from £24; for more information and to book tickets go to www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470. This show is for suitable for ages 16 and above.
Warning: This immersive production contains nudity, strong language, sex, violence, drug/needle use.
For competition terms and conditions visit https://www.nationalworldplc.com/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions