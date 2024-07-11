REVIEW: A big day out to the bright lights of Northampton to see every toddler's dream...Peppa Pig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peppa Pig is back for another tour of the UK and we were lucky enough to catch her on stage at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peppa Pig is a stable of modern day toddler life. We’ve been through it with our eldest and now back in at the deep with our two-year-old.

He’s obsessed. Which in turn means we all have to watch it. All day long… The parents favourite is always Daddy Pig. He’s very funny and I think the Dad’s can relate to him and Mum’s roll their eyes and do a little snigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George and his beloved dinosaur is our toddler’s favourite and he was very excited having a big trip out while his older brother was at school to the bright lights of Northampton to see Peppa and friends.

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out

As we walked up the big hill to the Derngate entrance, the little legs was busy spotting all the Peppa merchandise that all the other toddler’s were wearing / carrying.

We were fresh off a four-hour flight and tired. The tough life of kids these days. Peppa on stage would surely perk us all up?

We took our seats in the noisy auditorium complete with flashing Peppa sticks and other bits and bobs parents had been forced into buying their mini-mes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This brand new ‘oink-tastic’ show Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out! was to be split into two parts. One half an hour at the zoo, before a 15-minute interval, and then another 30 minutes at the beach for a special party.

There was singing, dancing, colourful scarecrows, feeding penguins, building big sandcastles, and even a swim in the sea!

My favourite bit was Daddy Pig in his huge swimming trunks, while the two-year-old’s favourite bit was the big whale at the beach.

The special effects were excellent, including some glow in the dark jellyfish and George crying and firing out water into the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at all the pre-schoolers across the auditorium, their little faces were a picture. This was big. Like, really big. Move over Taylor Swift, Peppa is where it’s at.

Dreams were made that day and hearts were broken at it came to an end one hour and 15 minutes later.

The timings were perfect, the show was magical and we all left with smiles on our faces ready for a nap.

Peppa has moved on from Northampton now but there are plenty of other shows across the country to see catch this must-see show, including Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Coventry.