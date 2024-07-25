Max Fulham and Ros Carpenter to star alongside Craig Revel Horwood in Milton Keynes Theatre’s panto Peter Pan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two more stars will be heading to Neverland as they join the cast of the the Milton Keynes Panto Peter Pan.

Strictly Come Dancing TV judge Craig Revel Horwood has already been announced as as the dastardly Captain Hook in this year’s fab-u-lous panto Peter Pan, which opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on December 6.

And today the theatre has announced that joining him will be comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Smee and West End star Ross Carpenter playing the title role of Peter Pan, following a casting update by MK Theatre.

Max Fulham has wowed audiences with his one man show, entertaining thousands of people in theatres across the UK and internationally. Highlights include appearing in The Good Old Days at Leeds City Varieties and performing on the Blackpool Opera House stage as part of the world-famous Blackpool Magic Convention. Max has also had the unique pleasure of headlining at the prestigious Venthaven Ventriloquist Convention in the USA. With TV appearances including ITV’s Saturday night show Game of Talents, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable on Dave and the revival of the classic Crackerjack, Max’s comedic talents are in high demand. He is also a regular on the stand-up comedy circuit.

Ventriloquist Max Fulham joins the panto cast as Smee

Max said: “I’m thrilled to be at the wonderful Milton Keynes Theatre for the festive season in this year’s pantomime. Peter Pan is a show I’ve never done before so I’m incredibly excited and I’m delighted to be working with Craig Revel Horwood.”

Ross Carpenter is currently starring in Royal Caribbean’s inaugural production of The Wizard of Oz until October 2024. Previously Ross has played Elder Davis in the West End cast of The Book of Mormon and played the title role of Peter Pan at the Opera House Manchester in 2022. Further credits include Angel in Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Elder Grant in The Book of Mormon (West End), Bobby C in Saturday Night Fever (MMP/Guernsey) & Ensemble/Cover Bertie in Mrs Henderson Presents (Toronto).

Emma Sullivan, MK Theatre director: “After the great reception that we received for the announcement that Craig Revel Horwood would be starring in this year’s panto, we’re thrilled to also welcome Max Fulham and Ross Carpenter. We’re sure all three stars will bring the panto magic that everyone enjoys, and we look forward to welcoming our audiences this festive season.”

Peter Pan, the high-flying swashbuckling adventure, will feature all your favourites from Neverland including Tinker Bell, Wendy, John and Michael Darling. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes, and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take the whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before.

West End star Ross Carpenter plays the title role of Peter Pan alongside ventriloquist Max Fulham and Craig Revel Horwood as captain Hook