A man in drag singing an emotional ballad to two other people hidden inside an oversized cow costume – the sort of thing you only get during panto season!

And it’s a sight that’s been much missed these past two Christmases, with Covid forcing the cancellation of the traditional festive show at the Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, in 2020 and 2021.

But this year’s effort is, I am pleased to report, bigger and better than ever.

The principal cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk is a giant of a show, packed full of spectacular songs, big laughs, amazing sets and great performances all round.

Heading the cast this year is Todd Carty, who will be well known to generations of TV viewers as variously Tucker from Grange Hill, Mark Fowler from EastEnders and, more ignominiously, Dancing on Ice…

He plays the unfortunate King Custard who rules over the Kingdom of Stoneybroke which is regularly terrorised by the giant Blunderbore.

His constant demands for money have left the kingdom and its residents, including Dame Trott and her sons Jack and Simon, as well as the king’s daughter Princess Jill, penniless.

The classic tale does take a little while to kick in, but once Jack reluctantly takes Clarabel the cow off to market the story picks up the pace with impressive set-piece after impressive set-piece.

Much of the laughter comes courtesy of Mark Siney, who is fantastic as the dame, and his stage son Simon (Stefan Gough) with whom he shares great comic chemistry.

Laura Pigott and Lucie Downer have their moments to shine too, as Jack and Jill respectively, while Bethan Marshall (Mary P from Britain’s Got Talent) spreads some magic as narrator Fairy Fuchsia.

But I have to say the standout turn has to be that of Alex Scott Fairley, who plays Blunderbore’s henchman Fleshcreep.

He is effectively the main villain with the giant restricted to a booming off-stage voice, and he certainly makes the most of his time in the spotlight, playing the character as if Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from the Marvel films had fallen on hard times.

Like the rest of the show, it is a giant of a performance.

