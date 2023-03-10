The show is taking place next week

A show with tales, stories and songs about the history of land rights and protest will be in Geddington next week as part of a national tour.

‘Three Acres and a Cow’ arrives at Geddington Village Hall on Friday, March 17, and is described as ‘part TED talk, part history lecture, part folk club sing-a-long, part poetry slam and part storytelling session’.

It connects historical events like the Norman Conquest and Peasants’ Revolt with current issues like the housing crisis, reparations, climate breakdown and food sovereignty via the Enclosures, English Civil War, Irish Land League and Industrial Revolution.

Locally, John Clare’s grief about the enclosure of land, the story of the Newton Rebellion and recently the campaigns to save Weekley Hall Wood and the Lime Tree Walk in Wellingborough are all part of the picture of communities organising to protect land rights.

For more information see http://threeacresandacow.co.uk.

The show starts promptly at 7pm and will finish at about 10pm with one interval. Doors are at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £12 (or £10 for under 25s) from [email protected] or by contacting 07581 210454.