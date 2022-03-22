Follow the yellow brick road at Kettering theatre as Wizard of Oz comes to town

Panto fans are in for a treat when a production of classic The Wizard of Oz comes to Kettering next month.

The fun-filled family show is visiting the Lighthouse Theatre, at the Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive, with two performances on Wednesday, April 13.

KD Theatre Productions are putting on the musical pantomime adventure, based on the tale by L. Frank Baum, with the Kettering show part of a 19-date tour.

The Wizard of Oz production. Credit: Justin Heron (J Heron Portal Works).

They're promising a story packed with jokes, dance routines, glittering scenery and more, with people given the chance to meet the characters at the end of the show.

A show spokesman said: "With tickets on sale now, join Dorothy (Lucy Bell) as she embarks on an exciting adventure over the rainbow where along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow (Ben Parsley) who longs for a brain, the Tin Man (Terry Burns) who really wants a heart and the very cowardly Lion (Tom Booth) who is desperate to be brave and find some courage.

"Dorothy needs to find her way home, but it’s not going to be easy with the Wicked Witch of the West (Katherine Hickmott) watching her every move! Will the fabulously beautiful and hilarious Glinda the Good (Rob Stevens) or the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz be able to help Dorothy and her newfound friends? "

In a join statement Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, of KD Theatre Productions, added: "We can’t wait to bring the land of Oz to families across the country.

"This show has been two years in the making, so we are delighted to finally bring Easter pantomime to venues across the UK and entertain families with our spectacular version of this classic story."

On April 13 there will be two showings in Kettering, one at 2pm and one at 6pm.

To buy tickets visit https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-wizard-of-oz/.