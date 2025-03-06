The ultimate big family day out festival returns – Harbourgh Summerfest 2025

Harborough Showground, Market Harborough | Saturday, 31st May 2025 | A Spectacular Day of Family Fun, Thrills & Live Entertainment! Harborough, get ready!

Xplosive Events is bringing Harborough Summerfest back to the Showground for another unforgettable family festival! This action-packed, fun-filled day out is designed for all ages, combining high-energy entertainment, jaw-dropping performances, and plenty of interactive fun for the whole family!

“Since bringing our first events to life during the challenges of the Coronavirus lockdown, we’ve been on an unstoppable mission to deliver bigger, bolder, and more electrifying experiences every year—and 2025 is set to be our most spectacular yet!”

This year’s festival will transform Market Harborough into an epic family playground, featuring Monster trucks, extreme stunts, live music, and a dazzling pyrotechnics finale! Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, music lover, or little explorer, this is the ultimate Summer festival to make unforgettable memories. Don’t just hear about it – BE THERE!

Summer's Biggest Family Event!

“We are beyond excited to bring Harborough Summerfest back in 2025,” said the event's lead organiser. “This isn’t just an event – it’s an experience! A high-energy, action-packed, fun-filled day out for all ages! We’re making it bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever!”

SUMMER FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY – Packed with an array of exciting activities, here's a glimpse of what's in store for you:

Monster Truck Mayhem – Watch Big Pete, Grim Reaper & Slingshot roar into action! These epic beasts will be revving up to crush cars, soar through the air and bring the ultimate adrenaline rush!

High Octane Stunts – Heart-stopping performances from the Stannage International Stunt Team

Thrilling attractions to expect at this epic one day event!

Epic Live Music – A jam-packed stage featuring: The Red Stripe Band, The Burning Aces, 80’s Rock Show, It’s Not Taylor & Maybe Oasis Tributes!

Mega Fairground – £2 rides before 2PM – thrills for all ages!

Artisan Food & Drink Village – Tasty treats, street food and refreshing drinks!

Interactive Entertainers – Meet enchanting performers and be wowed by stilt walkers, mirror men, and bubble artists! Plus Parkour have a go workshops, falconry displays, helicopter rides, land train rides, inflatables, and hands-on activities for all ages!

Harborough Summerfest Returns!

GRAND PYROTECHNICS FINALE! – An explosive end to an EPIC day from Double British Firework Champions Illusion Fireworks!

DON’T MISS MARKET HARBOROUGH’S BIGGEST FAMILY FESTIVAL!

BOOK NOW to secure your place at the ultimate summer family day out!Stay updated with announcements, line-up details, and ticket info – Follow Harborough Summerfest on Facebook and visit: www.harboroughsummerfest.co.uk

Saturday, 31st May 2025 – Mark your calendars, bring your family and friends, and get ready for a day of adventure, laughter, and unforgettable memories! This is THE summer event you won’t want to miss!