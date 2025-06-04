The UK's largest dog pool in North Northamptonshire
An exciting new dog sports facility has just opened its gates in North Northamptonshire, and it’s already making waves. Dock Diving UK is home to the UK’s first and only permanent, competition-size dock diving pool—and it’s right here in our community.
At nearly 50 feet long and 21 feet wide, the pool is the largest of its kind in the country. Designed for both serious competition training and fun splash sessions, the facility welcomes dogs of all breeds and experience levels.
“This is something totally new for the UK and especially exciting for our local area,” said Holly Davis, founder of Dock Diving UK. “Whether you’ve got a high-flying sports dog or just a pup who loves the water, we’ve built a place for everyone.”
The new centre aims to expand options for canine sports enthusiasts, drawing dog lovers from across the region—and beyond.
Highlights:
- First permanent competition dock diving pool in the UK
- Open for fun swims, group sessions, Dog Professionals and competition prep
- Safe, enclosed setting with expert support
- All dogs welcome – no experience needed
Dock diving is a fast-growing sport where dogs leap from a dock into water, aiming for distance or height. Dock Diving UK hopes to put Northamptonshire on the map as the UK’s top destination for the sport.
Bookings are now open. For more details, visit www.dockdiving.uk