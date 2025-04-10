The Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops

Simulation Toolkit CPD flyer.

Join University of Northampton's CPD workshops in May and July...early bird discount available if you book before 21 April.

Calling all academics, clinical educators and simulation enthusiasts!

If you want to find out more about how you can get the most out of simulation-based learning, join University of Northampton's Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops.

There’s an ‘early bird’ discount if you book before 21 April and the next workshops dates are: 22-23 May, and 17-18 July.

See our website for more: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/courses/the-simulation-tool-kit-two-day-programme/