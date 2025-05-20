The Rock Anthems Show at The Old Savoy

7th February 2026 at 7:30pm - 9:45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU

Get ready for a feel-good night packed with the biggest singalong hits in rock history. The Rock Anthems Show is a live celebration of the songs that brought people together -the ones we’ve belted out in cars, danced to at parties, and sung at the top of our lungs long after the lights came on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With classics like Don’t Stop Believin’, Livin’ on a Prayer, Bohemian Rhapsody, Sweet Child o’ Mine, and Summer of ‘69, this is the ultimate soundtrack to a great night out.

The Rock Anthems Show

Expect massive guitar hooks, anthemic choruses, and a whole lot of feel-good energy as our incredible live band and powerhouse vocalists bring these timeless tracks to life. It’s not heavy rock -it’s the songs everyone knows and loves. The ones that get the whole room singing. The ones that hit you right in the feels. The ones that take you back.

This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30of the biggest end-of-night anthems–all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes and amazing light show

So whether you’re reliving your youth or just here for a great time, The Rock Anthems Show is guaranteed to lift your spirits and get you singing along from start to finish. Bring your mates, bring your voice -and get ready for a night of hands-in-the-air rock magic

. . .

Book tickets on sale now - www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call the Box Office 01604 491005 10am - 4pm Monday to Friday or Saturday 10am - 2pm