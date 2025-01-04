The Road to Leicester Comedy Festival returns to Northamptonshire later this month

Mad Ron and Jerry Bakewell perform at The Thornhill Arms, Rushton on Saturday 1st February

Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy has announced the return of its comedy festival, with performances confirmed in Wellingborough and Rushton.

February is set to be a month of laughter as Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy returns with its second comedy festival. The Road to Leicester Comedy Festival, which takes place around the first weekend of February, was created in 2024, providing acts the perfect opportunity to prepare for Leicester Comedy Festival.

Ian Hayes, founder of Hats Funny Comedy, explained “The Road to Leicester Comedy Festival is designed to be a great opportunity for acts to perfect, and promote, their shows before they head off to Leicester the following week”.

Explaining why The Road to Leicester Comedy Festival was created, he added “We have no affiliation to the Leicester event, but there are so many people in nearby counties who love comedy, that have never experienced a festival show. This seems a real shame as it’s all happening next door”.

Tadiwa Mahlunge performs at Number 13 bar, Wellingborough on Thursday 31st January

“Leicester Comedy Festival attracts some of the best comedians in the world, along with some of the best in rising talent within the industry. Right on our doorstep we have current and future superstars, performing in fantastic intimate settings, and we should really embrace it”.

Hats Funny Comedy was founded in 2022, with its first ever show put on at The Boot Inn, South Luffenham. Since then, they have put on shows in no fewer than 40 venues and prides itself in giving genuine progression opportunities to up and coming talent. But whilst the promoter started off with open mic level nights, they have recently put on shows locally that have included TV regular Shazia Mirza and Royal Variety performer Scott Bennett.

“We started off putting on new act/new material nights, which allows new acts to gain experience and experienced acts to try out new material before they take it to bigger events. These days we are putting on more professional events, but we still love to allow grassroots comedians to perform alongside the bigger names, as they will learn from it”.

This philosophy is evident with the festival line-ups, as the main shows are supported by a variety of acts that are best described as Semi-professional, with some on the cusp of taking the big step into full time comedy.

The Road to Leicester Comedy Festival 2025

The line up for the Festival is as follows:

Tuesday 28th January – The Bluebell, Werrington, Peterborough – Michael McKenzie “Bed 32” supported by Luke Harrower, Ravi Saini and Brayden Kerr – Free entry/ Pay what you like

Thursday 30th January – Number 13 bar, Wellingborough – Tadiwa Mahlunge “Work in progress show” supported by Jules O’Brian and Dom Hatton-Woods - £10

Friday 31st January – The Woolpack, Islip – Kevin Daniel “Jockanory” supported by Sarah Johnson and Eddy Midgeley - £12

Saturday 1st February – The Thornhill Arms, Rushton – Mad Ron & Jerry Bakewell “Identity Theft” supported by Ben Harrington and Edi Johnston - £10

Sunday 2nd February – The Sun Inn, Cottesmore – Dawn Bailey “Work in progress show” supported by Anthony Williams and Tom Williams - £8

Sunday 2nd February – The Boot Inn, South Luffenham – Andrew Bird “A Ticklish Mind” supported by Doug Carter and Vix Leyton - £10

Tickets for all events can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy and information via social media @Hatsfunnycomedy

Enquiries are welcome by calling 07593 074187 or Email [email protected]