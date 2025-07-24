The Overstone Arms in Pytchley and dementia specialist have teamed up to support people living with dementia and their families

Dementia Club & Grub is the result of a collaboration between Phillip Ferguson, owner of The Overstone Arms in Pytchley, and Amy Kerti, Dementia Specialist and founder of Empatia Specialist Dementia Coaching.

Starting on Thursday 28th August and this event will be held on the last Thursday of every month from 2pm to 5pm, The Overstone Arms will provide fun intellectual, social, and cognitive stimulation with quizzes, bingo and a hearty pub meal.

People living with dementia can find socialising uncomfortable because they worry about memory and word-finding difficulties. Social, intellectual and cognitive stimulation can help with symptoms of dementia and reduce the risk and negative effects of social withdrawal.

Flyer for 'Dementia Club & Grub'

Not only does this extraordinary collaboration offer a space where people living with dementia and their loved ones can enjoy themselves and relax in a safe space, but Amy will also provide on-site advice and support. She has extensive experience in helping people living with dementia and their families. Her experience includes the development of several Admiral Nurse services, university lecturing and nationwide dementia service improvement.

The event costs £15 per person, which includes a main course, tea and coffee, this also includes all activities. Booking is recommended.

The Overstone Arms prides itself on being part of the community. Philip is passionate about helping vulnerable people and the local community. He has raised thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s disease and funds for Pytchley Cricket Club. Amy ran the London Marathon this year for Headway, the charity for Acquired Brain Injury, and Phillip hosted fundraising events to ensure the charity raised even more money. Now he’s fundraising for the National Brain Appeal’s Rare Dementia Support charity.

Dementia doesn’t discriminate, and rare dementias can affect anyone of any age. Famous people affected by these types of dementia include the author, Terry Pratchett, Fiona Phillips, Bruce Willis and Robin Williams.

Event Details

When: Last Thursday of every month, 2pm–5pm

Last Thursday of every month, 2pm–5pm Where: The Overstone Arms, Stringer’s Hill, Pytchley, Kettering NN14 1EU

The Overstone Arms, Stringer’s Hill, Pytchley, Kettering NN14 1EU Cost: £15 (includes main meal, tea/coffee, quiz and bingo)

£15 (includes main meal, tea/coffee, quiz and bingo) Booking/info: Call the Overstone Arms on 01536 333542 or contact Empatia Specialist Dementia Coaching on 07763 286169 / [email protected]

For more information about Rare Dementia Support, visit: