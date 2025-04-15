The Oundle Schools Triathlon raising thousands for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Each year the global not-for-profit charity Restless Development host the award winning Knight Frank Schools Triathlon - the UK’s largest sport fundraising event for children. Oundle School in Peterborough have generously hosted the event since 2022 and are set to host over 1,000 children this year.

This year will be the biggest year yet with nearly 11,000 children aged 7-13 participating in teams of four and raising over £1.3 million for Restless Development and more than a hundred of other charities. The vision is for this to become ‘The London Marathon’ for children.

The Knight Frank Schools Triathlon is an annual series of events that encourages children of all abilities to participate in a day of swimming, running and cycling as a team. Over 200 schools across the country use the event to build confidence in children by building their fundraising skills and sporting abilities. The events take place on Sundays in the first half of the summer term and are run by Restless Development as the organising charity with support from hundreds of local volunteers.

On Sunday 18 May over 1,000 children are coming together at Oundle School to take on the challenge of the Schools Triathlon. Collectively, within their teams, participants will be swimming, cycling and running over 1,600km combined - the distance from London to Barcelona.

A team crossing the finish line of the 2024 Oundle Schools Triathlon.

The Knight Frank Schools Triathlon is an event which captures the determination, power and compassion of young people as well as the local community coming together to support fantastic causes. Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the event or hosting a triathlon in the future should contact the organisers at [email protected].