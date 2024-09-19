The Old Lion at Harborough Magna announces reopening date and contemporary Indian menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is set to reopen on Wednesday, 25 September following a complete refurbishment, serving exceptional modern Indian food alongside British classics and pizza. To celebrate its launch, the village restaurant pub will be applying a 25 per cent discount on all food and wine in its first opening seven days – people should visit www.oldlionrugby.co.uk or call 01788 220 999 to view the menu and reserve a table.

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is is just over the Northamptonshire border at Rugby and features a seated bar area and a 90-cover restaurant. The large paved front garden will be transformed in spring 2025.

Chef patron, Harishankar – who also owns The George at Kilsby – took over The Old Lion at the end of 2023 and closed its doors in April 2024 to refurbish the space. As Harishankar took inspiration for The Old Lion’s exciting menu from top Indian restaurants in London and Birmingham, plans for a new look developed into to a major refurbishment.

Harishankar explained: “We originally aimed to close for only a short amount of time, but I had a vision of an exceptional menu filled with modern Indian cuisine and I knew the space deserved to be distinctive too. It’s taken a little while, but it had to be right. Whether customers come to The Old Lion to have a drink in the bar, taste our beautiful Indian flavours or enjoy a classic British dish, I want them to have an experience to remember.”

Harishankar outside The Old Lion at Harborough Magna with its fresh exterior and new logo

Yusef, the Operations Director at The Old Lion and The George at Kilsby, added: “We’re very busy preparing for the launch and it’s exciting to see it all coming together. With hand-crafted furniture from one of the major heritage and arts hubs of India, Rajasthan, we’re looking forward to the big reveal and especially to hear what previous visitors think about the transformation and our new flavoursome menu.”

The contemporary Indian menu has been devised by Harishankar alongside executive chef Durai, who is classically trained in Italian and Indian cuisine and has worked in high-end restaurants in cities such as Dubai. Harishankar has also worked globally and trained under 3 Michelin starred chef George Blanc, in Vonnes France.

Delicious starters on The Old Lion’s menu include tempura soft shell crab served with telicherry pepper, saunf slaw and plum chutney, curry mile naga wings served with Asian slaw, charred lime and a basil and mint chutney and Welsh lamb seekh kebab served with crispy corn and a fig and tomato chutney.