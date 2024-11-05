The Melody Choir: Up and coming events

We are The Melody Choir, a mixed voice community choir based in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

We rehearse at St. Andrew's Church in Kettering, Northamptonshire which has an Arts Centre as part of the Church.

We will be staging our third Christmas Concert in a row at the Arts Centre on Wednesday, 11th December.

This year we are raising funds for Thomas's Fund which is a music therapy charity working across Northamptonshire. Music Therapy Sessions are provided by HCPC registered music therapists to help children and young adults with multiple complex needs.

Our events we have performed in have been our Christmas Concerts at St. Andrew's Church in aid of the Church redevelopment, a Summer Concert at St. Andrew's Church in Broughton, Northamptonshire to raise money for their Church, taking part in a concert in aid of Northamptonshire MIND and singing as part of the Cransley Hospice Tree Of Lights Service.

We will be carolling at The Briars in Brambleside, Kettering on 18th December to help them raise funds for Social Bites which raises funds for feeding the homeless and those in need.

We are committed to helping local or national charities raise much needed funds and all the proceeds from our concerts or events go directly to the charity we are performing in aid of.

We have a Summer Concert planned in June, 2025 at St. James's Church in Grafton Underwood. Singing and music can have such a positive impact in not only being enjoyable to take part in or hear but also in helping our mental and physical health.

We look forward to continuing to sing in concerts and fund raising events and helping those in our local community.

More details about us and our events can be found on our website www.themelodychoir.co.uk.