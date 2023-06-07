The largest Gin and Rum Festival returns to Northampton with exciting partnerships and new offers

The largest gin and rum festival is making a triumphant return to The County Ground in Northampton on Saturday, October 7 and it's already shaping up to be an unmissable event.

With an incredible selection of more than 120 varieties of gins, rums and tequilas from all over the world, tickets have been selling out fast, with all events almost sold out for the entirety of 2023.

But that's not all - this year, the festival has partnered with snack company LOVE CORN to bring a free snack to all their attendees in 2023, in addition to their main sponsor Schweppes supplying their mixers to every event.

The festival’s founder said: "We're delighted to be teaming up with LOVE CORN.

"They're an exciting company that shares our passion for quality and taste.

"We're thrilled to have them on board, and we're excited to see what they have in store for us."

As well as the free snack, the festival is introducing a new offer to show their appreciation to their customers.

The Gin and Rum team said: "We understand that things are more expensive these days, and we don't want that to impact our customers' experience.

"We want to keep doing what we love for years to come, and we know that our customers will look after us if we look after them.

"That's why we've decided to include a free drink with the ticket price for 2023."

This new offer means that every festival-goer will be treated to a complimentary drink, making the event even more accessible and enjoyable.

With its incredible selection of gin, rum and tequila, a delicious snacks, and a complimentary drink, the largest gin and rum festival promises to be the highlight of any spirit lovers year.

Tickets are selling out fast, so don't miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable event.