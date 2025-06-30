The Greatest MUSICALS Disco - Northampton

Jericho Entertainment Announces a Musicals themed disco at The Picturedrome, Northampton!

National event organisers, JERICHO ENTERTAINMENT, are thrilled to announce the launch of The Greatest Musicals Disco, which is an interactive celebration of music from a range of musicals at The Picturedrome, Northampton on Saturday 18th October 2025.

The Greatest Musicals Disco brings the biggest and best stage and screen music as an interactive format and experience.

Hosted by a DJ this event includes a wide range of music from Hamilton, The Greatest Showman, High School Musical, Disney, Rent, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Six, and of course, timeless classics such as Annie, Grease, Dirty Dancing, and more.

Come and take centre stage at our Greatest Muscials Disco event!

These predominantly standing and dancing events feature all the classic show tunes and iconic movie soundtracks everyone knows and loves, but the magic doesn't stop there.

Attendees can take centre stage and become the star of the show with interactive elements such as lip sync competitions, prizes, and fun audience props. Fancy dress is also a part of the shows, with attendees strongly encouraged to don the most fabulous fancy dress attire they can create.

The Greatest Musicals Disco is the perfect event for those who want to dance and sing their hearts out to the biggest musical anthems amongst fellow musical theatre enthusiasts in a welcoming and safe environment.

It’s also a great place to connect and make new friends with people who share the same musical passion.

Some of the floor filler hits you can expect to hear!

The show will be taking place at The Picturedrome, Northampton, which is a popular bar, restaurant and events venue. The venue is located at 222 Kettering Road, and throughout the year it runs a programme of wide and varied music, food & quiz events. You can find out more about the Picturedrome here: https://www.thepicturedrome.com/

If you are a fan of musicals, then you will definitely enjoy the unique and interactive Greatest Musical Disco.

You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

https://www.skiddle.com/e/40905647

Dust off your dancing shoes and prepare for a theatrical extravaganza!

https://GMDN.eventbrite.co.uk

Tickets start from £12.50 and are subject to a booking fee with the events being for adults (18+)

For any further information, please contact The Picturedrome, Northampton on 01604 230777. Additionally, you can email [email protected]