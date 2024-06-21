'The Gods are all Here.' Just ask British-Nigerian storyteller Phil Okwedy
Phil Okwedy is a Welsh performance storyteller and myth-maker, Cardiff-born to a Welsh mother and Nigerian father, who draws deeply on his dual heritage and multiple cultures in his performances across Wales, England and internationally.
His programme, "The Gods are All Here" was built after finding love letters from his father to his mother, when Phil was clearing her house. Extracts from these form the backdrop to this performance mixing personal experience of growing up as a child of dual heritage in 1960's and 70's Wales with myths, folktales and song from the African diaspora. He considers if his parents were, in fact, the gods which, as children often will, he had believed them to be.
Audience who have seen it have described the performance as:"Superb storytelling, combining personal, traditional and reimagined stories in a unique way. Very moving and gripping throughout, you always want to know 'what happens next'.”
"Spectacularly crafted"
"Highlight of this year’s Beyond the Border Festival!”
Doors open at 7.00 for a 7.30 start at Northampton's Quaker Meeting House at Wellington Street, NN1 3AS. Parking in Council Car Park right next door. Bus routes close by. Find tickets at www.wegottickets.com. Anyone 16 or younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
For more information, contact [email protected] or check out https://www.storyfeast.uk/.
