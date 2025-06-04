The Girl On The Train returns to Milton Keynes Theatre this June

Paula Hawkins’ psychological thriller rolls into Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 10 – Sat 14 Jun, starring Laura Whitmore in the lead role of Rachel Watson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions a bringing a new UK Tourof the smash-hit Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Trainto Milton Keynes Theatre this June.

This gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, will star Irish presenter, writer, broadcaster and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore as Rachel Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On joining the tour, Laura says: “I read the book when it first came out and I was obsessed by it. I love it when you find a book and all you can think about is that story. You wake up a little bit earlier to read the book and stay up too late to finish it. I am excited to show people my portrayal of Rachel this summer.”

The Girl On The Train - Artwork

Laura Whitmore trained at the Leinster School of Music and Drama, studied Shakespeare at RADA and holds a degree in Journalism from Dublin City University. She wrote and starred in the short film Sadhbh, for which she won the Ros Hubbard Award for acting in 2019. She toured in the role of Cleo in Peter James’ Not Dead Enough in 2017. Her film/TV acting credits include Queenie, Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, 4.3.2.1 and Storage 24. Her first lead in a feature film, ‘A Mother For An Hour’, is out later this year, as well as interactive sci-fi thriller ‘Hello Stranger’ starring Sir Derek Jacobi. In 2022, she made her West End debut as Jenny in 2.22: A Ghost Story and returned home to play Lauren in its limited Dublin run in 2024.

She is a successful radio and television broadcaster best known for hosting MTV and the Bafta-winning ‘Love Island’, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off show, Celeb Juice and her own breakfast show on ITV. She launched her documentary, Laura Whitmore Investigates, in 2023 and is currently working on a new documentary series. This year, she also embarked on Comic Relief’s ‘Snow Way Back’ Arctic Trek to raise vital funds for Red Nose Day, which can be seen in a primetime BBC1 documentary.

She currently hosts the BBC Podcast, Murder They Wrote, alongside Iain Stirling. She started her TV career in 2008, winning MTV’s Pick Me MTV and becoming the face of MTV Europe for almost a decade. She has interviewed some of the biggest musical artists and actors in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2021, she released her first book, ‘No One Can Change Your Life Except For You’, which has gone on to become a Sunday Times Bestseller.

The Girl on the Train - Production Photo

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions, the Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Train is written by Paula Hawkins, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and is directed by Loveday Ingram. The international phenomenon, which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and inspired the Dreamworks film starring Emily Blunt, enjoyed a box-office record-breaking theatrical tour in 2019.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.